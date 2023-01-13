Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Isle of Man TT races are set to return on 29 May with a revised schedule

Entries have opened for the 2023 Isle of Man TT races, which will see a revised schedule introduced.

The changes will see the final race, the Senior TT, moved from its traditional home of Friday to Saturday.

It follows an overhaul of the racing programme to create more opportunities for fans to watch the races.

Under the changes, two extra races have been added, which takes the total number of races to 10, with two races for each class for the first time.

Organisers, the Isle of Man government's Department for Enterprise (DfE), previously said the overhaul would make the event sustainable by attracting more visitors.

Practice sessions for the event will now begin on Monday, 29 May, with racing running in blocks of two days back-to-back from 3-10 June.

Peter Hickman won four races on the Mountain Course in 2022

Looking ahead to the event, Peter Hickman, who holds the fastest lap record for the 37.73-mile circuit, said it was "great that we'll get the opportunity to race twice in each class".

The changes meant "you not only get another bite at the cherry, but you can learn a lot from the first race, which you can take forward to the second", the nine-times TT winner said.

"Those races at the end of race week, in particular, I would expect to be hugely competitive and hard-fought," he added.

The Lincolnshire rider raced to victory in four races when the TT returned last year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, finishing the fortnight with a win in the Senior TT.