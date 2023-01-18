Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Watson previously had an extensive career in endurance racing

Northern Ireland driver Andrew Watson is set to make his debut in the British Touring Car Championship after signing with Power Maxed Racing.

The 27-year-old has raced in the World Endurance Championship, where he secured podiums with Aston Martin, Daytona 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours.

Watson will race a Vauxhall Astra in the 30-race BTCC season, which begins at Donington Park on 22 April.

"Getting the opportunity to compete in the BTCC is really exciting," he said.

"The championship itself is highly competitive and offers a challenge which I am eager to tackle.

"It's a big change for me in a lot of aspects but the team's knowledge and professionalism will help me on that journey. I can't wait to get out on track."

Watson becomes the latest Northern Ireland driver to race in the BTCC after four-time champion Colin Turkington and race winner Chris Smiley.