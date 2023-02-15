Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Ards TT saw cars race around crowded streets between Dundonald, Newtownards and Comber

In the early 20th century, the Ards TT was one of the greatest spectacles in motorsport.

Up to half a million people would line the 13-mile triangular circuit between Dundonald, Newtownards and Comber as some of the world's top drivers duelled around the roads in Northern Ireland.

The race was started in 1928 and racing royalty that included Sir Malcolm Campbell, Tazio Nuvolari or Kaye Don would pilot iconic motorsport marques such as Alfa Romeo, Mercedes and Bentley.

Speeds kept increasing as the years went by, however, it would all come to a shuddering halt on a fateful wet afternoon in 1936.

Jack Chambers was racing through Newtownards when he lost control of his car and careered into a lamp post on the unprotected streets.

The Northern Ireland driver emerged unscathed but, tragically, eight spectators were killed and 40 were injured.

That was the last time cars raced around the streets of the County Down towns.

Race to Disaster - The Ards TT, a new BBC Northern Ireland documentary, looks at how the race for the famous RAC Trophy was brought to Northern Ireland by Harry Ferguson, and charts the course of the Ards TT until that tragic afternoon in 1936.

Presenter Mark Thompson speaks to Formula 1 winner John Watson, historian Colin Johnston and the RAC's Ben Cousins, as well as relatives of one of the young victims from the accident.

Despite the fateful afternoon in Newtownards, car racing would continue on public roads at the Ulster Grand Prix, now more recognised for the motorcycle racing in the modern day. However, it would again end in tragedy.

Three drivers were killed at Dundrod in 1955 - just months after the Le Mans disaster where a driver and 80 spectators were killed in a horrific accident in France.

Race To Disaster - The Ards TT is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland on Thursday 16 February at 22:40 GMT.

John Watson (right) raced for Penske and McLaren in Formula 1 in the 1970s and 1980s, winning five Grand Prix races