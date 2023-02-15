Driving flat out on snow and ice at top speed for 300km, only to be separated by 0.6 seconds. It's the rallying equivalent of winning by a nose in horse racing.

William Creighton has had to wait for his first World Rally Championship victory in the Junior WRC - and it could not have been more dramatic when it arrived in Sweden.

The winning margin is the second-closest in the Junior WRC's history and saw the Northern Ireland driver stage a remarkable recovery drive.

Entering the season as one of the favourites, the Motorsport Ireland Academy driver looked set to back that tag up when he held a comfortable lead of more than 40 seconds on midway through Saturday.

However, a loose bonnet which flew up and blocked his vision saw the 25-year-old drop more than a minute ahead of Sunday's final three stages.

Starting the final day of the event, Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan found themselves 19.7 seconds away from leader Laurent Pellier but, after three inch-perfect stages, the Irish crew battled back to win by the slender margin of 0.6 seconds.

"I really haven't got the words right now to describe how this feels and what it means to finally win a round of the Junior WRC" Creighton said.

"We have worked so hard to get to this point over the past two seasons and our preparation for the start of this year has been really good. That showed straight out of the box I think and we really gave ourselves a good chance over the opening three legs.

"That was made more difficult by what happened on Saturday but it made today's [Sunday] goal easier, it had to be flat out. I'm speechless."

After the issue with his bonnet looked set to derail a dominant drive, Creighton admitted he was "dejected" as he pulled into service following Saturday's final stage.

"Weirdly, that made Sunday's approach easy, we knew we just had to drive flat out and find the rhythm that we had on Friday," he added.

"We couldn't afford any mistakes either, so we had to balance that with not over cooking it and then giving away second place in the process as that was still good points for the championship, especially with the stage wins we had up to that point.

"It's still sinking in but I'm super happy with the result of course and our championship position to start the year. Let's carry this momentum forward to the next round in Croatia in April."