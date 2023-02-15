Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alastair Seeley has won North West 200 races and British championships with TAS Racing

North West 200 record wins holder Alastair Seeley will be reunited with TAS Racing for the British Superstock Championship.

The 43-year-old previously won both British Supersport and Superstock titles with TAS Racing and will race under the SYBETIQ BMW banner in 2023.

Seeley raced in the Ulster Superbike Championship in the past two seasons.

"It's a dream come true for me to back in the British Superbike paddock," said the Carrickfergus rider.

He added: "I have so many great memories with the team. We've had a lot of success together and to get the chance to ride the new BMW M RR in SYNETIQ BMW colours has me really buzzing.

"I've kept myself fit, as it's a way of life now, and I won a few titles last season on the Irish scene, then proved I still have it at International level with a hat-trick at the NW200 - so this opportunity couldn't have come at a better time.

"The goal is to win British Superstock races for sure this season and have a good go at the Championship."

Seeley has 27 wins at the North West 200, 12 more than anyone else, and claimed a hat-trick at the 2022 event.

However the future of the road race is in doubt due to soaring insurance charges, however organisers have said it will "not give up the fight" in a bid to stage the race in May.