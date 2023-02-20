Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The 2023 event will take place across nine days in August

A special lap of the TT course at Manx Grand Prix's centenary year will pay tribute to the event's "greatest riders", race organisers have said.

The schedule for the 100th anniversary has been confirmed to start on 20 August, with five races across the bank holiday weekend ending on 28 August.

It includes a demonstration parade to honour riders who have competed at the Manx Grand Prix since it began in 1923.

Entries have also opened for the 2023 event, which is run by ACU Events Ltd.

The newly released schedule follows the scaled back format first seen in 2022, with qualifying beginning on Sunday 20 August before the first race on Friday 25 August.

Further races involving classic machines will be held on Saturday, when a parade for past legends of the Manx Grand Prix will also take place, organisers have said.

It will involve contemporary riders and representatives of those who have competed in the early years of the event, which began in 1923 as the Manx Amateur Road Race.

These include recent competitors such as Ian Lougher and Ian Hutchinson, as well some representing historical riders, including 1933 MGP winner Harold Daniell and 1949 winner Geoff Duke.

The event culminates with the blue riband senior race on Bank Holiday Monday, 28 August.