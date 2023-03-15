The North West 200 international road race will go ahead in May

North West 200 winner Glenn Irwin has called on government support for motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland.

Despite being cancelled in February due to soaring insurance costs, a crowd funding page and a lower quote meant the sport will go ahead in NI in 2023.

The crowd funding raised just under £90,000 and contributed to the quote.

"I don't think we should be dependent on the fans to make the sport happen, but we can count on them to make it grow," Irwin said.

All bike racing in Ireland had been cancelled in February because of soaring insurance costs however, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre accepted a lower quote with an insurance company and announced on Wednesday that racing can go ahead in Northern Ireland.

The deal will allow road racing, short circuits and trials take place in Northern Ireland this year - including May's North West 200 international road race.

While fan contributions, along with investments from local businesses, have helped a U-turn in the sport's fortunes in 2023, Irwin says a new model is required to make the sport sustainable.

Northern Ireland is currently without a functioning Executive at Stormont due to the ongoing political impasse.

"What it brings to Northern Ireland is massive so I believe it is properly time they got behind it," Irwin said, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra on BBC Radio Ulster..

"I think it comes in two parts. You have to look at sister events, such as the Isle of Man TT. What their local government do to make sure that event happens on an annual basis,

"I think, first and foremost, that is what we need in Northern Ireland. Then, off the back of that, I absolutely believe you should be charged into all events.

"If I want to go and watch the Belfast Giants or the Northern Ireland football team, I pay for tickets. I absolutely believe that to go and watch any sporting event you should be paying your way in.

"If the government were behind us originally, and then off the back of that you have ticket sales, then that is where clubs can make profit and put money back and grow each individual event.

"The potential is huge so I think that money should be used more so in that way."

Glenn Irwin says charging fans into events will help grow the sport but they should not have to crowd fund to save the sport

'It's nice to have positive news'

Irwin, who will race for PBM Ducati in the British Superbike Championship and the North West 200, says the news the sport will go ahead across Northern Ireland "means everything to us".

"Our heritage in bike racing in Northern Ireland is massive," he said.

"This announcement today goes right back to the grassroots. It gives the youngest kids in our sport the chance to continue their short circuit careers.

"Whether that means they aspire to be the next Michael Dunlop, Glenn Irwin or Jonathan Rea, the platform is now there for them.

"Regarding the national road racing, it remains alive, as such, when it very much looked like it was in jeopardy.

"The North West 200, being the size of event it is and what it brings to the local economy and the area - so many people benefit from today's announcement.

"It is really nice and really refreshing to have some positive news in what has been a very difficult four or five weeks."