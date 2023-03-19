Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin damaged a suspension arm while winning the 35.63 km Otates stage on Sunday morning

Elfyn Evans secured his first podium finish of 2023, third at Rally Mexico behind winner Sebastien Ogier.

Second starting the final stage, Toyota driver Evans lost runner-up spot to Thierry Neuville by just four tenths of a second after mechanical problems.

"It's not a surprise. We've been nursing a bent suspension arm since the first one this morning," said Evans.

"We had to take it easy in a couple of places just to make sure we got back. It's a shame."

Evans had started the 23rd and final stage leading Belgian Neuville by 2.7 seconds, having held second spot since Saturday's opening stage 11.

Despite his best result of the year, the Welshman drops one place to fifth after three rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC).

He is 12 points behind WRC leader Ogier, significantly better than Evans' position 12 months ago when he trailed by 59 points after the opening three rallies.

"It's definitely moving in the right direction," said Evans who finished fourth in the championship last year after being runner-up to Toyota teammate Ogier in 2020 and 2021.

Ogier leads Hyundai's Neuville by three points overall after a record seventh Mexico victory for the French driver.

He also won the opening event in Monte Carlo before missing round two in Sweden.

Round four of the 13 race 2023 calendar is the Croatia Rally, 20-23 April.