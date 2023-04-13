Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Craig Breen had rejoined Hyundai for the 2023 WRC season

Irish World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has died in an accident at a pre-event test before this weekend's Croatia Rally.

The 33-year-old's Hyundai Motorsport team confirmed that the Waterford man had been involved in the incident at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Breen's co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident.

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans," the team said.

Breen had rejoined Hyundai on a part-time basis for the new WRC season having spent a year with the M-Sport Ford World Rally team.

The 33-year-old finished second to Ott Tanak at Rally Sweden in February in his first WRC start of the season, in what was his sixth runner-up position in a WRC rally.

Breen was alternating in Hyundai's third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo this year and was scheduled to make his second appearance of this WRC season in Croatia.

The WRC said on Twitter: "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

Breen, whose father Ray was an Irish champion, began his racing career in karting before moving into full-time rallying in 2009.

He moved to the WRC Academy in 2011 and after moving up the junior and WRC2 ranks made his first WRC appearance when driving selected rounds for the Abu Dhabi Total World Rally team.

Current WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera was one of those paying tribute to Breen: "Rest in peace Craig. My thoughts are tonight with your family and friends."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late driver.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the Rally community at this difficult time," said the FIA president.

Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper said that the Irish motorsport community had been left "numbed by this tragic news".

"Craig was a world-class driver and a world-class person," he added.