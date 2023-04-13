Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Craig Breen's fellow competitors in the World Rally Championship have spoken of their devastation after the Irishman's death in a testing accident in Croatia.

The Waterford man's co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident which happened around 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Former world champion Ott Tanak said following the news that "everything is just broken".

"I can't believe I am writing this now," said the Estonian.

"Life can be so fragile and unfair… I can't believe we've lost you mate! Just we've been texting and another moment you're not answering anymore, I'll miss you buddy so bad, so so bad."

Breen's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville said that the Irishman's "passion for rallying for immeasurable".

"Today I've lost a team-mate but more than anything, I have lost a friend," said the Belgian.

'Your joy behind the steering wheel beyond any of ours'

"Your joy behind the steering wheel was beyond any of ours, your emotional stage-end comments in a league of its own.

"You were the first to bring the English tea to Hyundai Motorsport, you made our debriefs last three hours or more, we had endless conversations about our private rally cars.

"All this will stay deep in my memories. I will miss you. Rest easy my friend."

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier said "everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport".

"My thoughts are with his family and friends in this very sad time. RIP Craig, we will miss you," added the Frenchman.

Kris Meeke (left) said his lasting memory of Breen (right) would be "as the guy who took time with my kids and made them laugh more than I could"

Ogier's compatriot Sebastien Loeb spoke of a sport that "can be cruel".

"It is the case today for your loved ones and for the family of WRC and motorsport. Rest in peace Craig."

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans said Breen "will be sorely missed" while New Zealand's WRC competitor Hayden Paddon described the Irishman as "a legend of a human being and driver".

Breen's fellow Irishman Kris Meeke said his lasting memory of the Waterford native would be "as the guy who took time with my kids and made them laugh more than I could".

"Life just doesn't care. Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason. Just emptiness," said the Dungannon man.

"Craig, this morning you woke up the happiest man alive.. living your dream. Can't believe it."