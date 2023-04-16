Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alex Rins won two races last season for previous team Suzuki

Spain's Alex Rins won the Grand Prix of the Americas after defending MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed while leading the race in Austin.

Italian Bagnaia, who started on pole, fell after losing the front end of his bike on turn two on lap eight of 20.

Rins controlled the rest of the race to claim his first MotoGP win of the season and sixth of his career.

Italian Luca Marini finished second, 3.498 seconds down, with France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo third.

Rins' surprise win in Texas was LCR Honda's first victory since Britain's Cal Crutchlow triumphed in Argentina in 2018.

"I was trying to push 'Percco' (Bagnaia), in the chicanes pushing so much, so I'm very happy, and so proud of the team," said Rins,

Marco Bezzecchi, who won in Argentina earlier this month, finished sixth to extend his championship lead to 11 points over Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal, after three rounds.

Ducati rider Bagnaia also crashed in Argentina while trying to chase down Bezzecchi.

"I don't understand, I'm so disappointed," said Bagnaia, who won Saturday's sprint race in Austin.

GP of the Americas result

Alex Rins (Spa) LCR Honda 41mins 14.649secs Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati-VR46 +3.498secs Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +4.936 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Aprilia +8.318 Miguel Oliveira (Por) Aprilia-RNF +9.989 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati-VR46 +12.049 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati-Pramac +12.242 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +20.399 Fabio di Giannantonio (Ita) Ducati-Gresini +27.981 Augusto Fernandez (Esp) GasGas Tech3 +28.217

Overall standings