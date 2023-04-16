MotoGP: Alex Rins claims victory in Austin after Francesco Bagnaia mistake
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Spain's Alex Rins won the Grand Prix of the Americas after defending MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed while leading the race in Austin.
Italian Bagnaia, who started on pole, fell after losing the front end of his bike on turn two on lap eight of 20.
Rins controlled the rest of the race to claim his first MotoGP win of the season and sixth of his career.
Italian Luca Marini finished second, 3.498 seconds down, with France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo third.
Rins' surprise win in Texas was LCR Honda's first victory since Britain's Cal Crutchlow triumphed in Argentina in 2018.
"I was trying to push 'Percco' (Bagnaia), in the chicanes pushing so much, so I'm very happy, and so proud of the team," said Rins,
Marco Bezzecchi, who won in Argentina earlier this month, finished sixth to extend his championship lead to 11 points over Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal, after three rounds.
Ducati rider Bagnaia also crashed in Argentina while trying to chase down Bezzecchi.
"I don't understand, I'm so disappointed," said Bagnaia, who won Saturday's sprint race in Austin.
GP of the Americas result
- Alex Rins (Spa) LCR Honda 41mins 14.649secs
- Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati-VR46 +3.498secs
- Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +4.936
- Maverick Vinales (Spa) Aprilia +8.318
- Miguel Oliveira (Por) Aprilia-RNF +9.989
- Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati-VR46 +12.049
- Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati-Pramac +12.242
- Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +20.399
- Fabio di Giannantonio (Ita) Ducati-Gresini +27.981
- Augusto Fernandez (Esp) GasGas Tech3 +28.217
Overall standings
- Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) 64 pts
- Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) 53
- Alex Rins (Spa) 47
- Maverick Vinales (Spa) 45
- Johann Zarco (Fra) 44
- Luca Marini (Ita) 38
- Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 34
- Alex Marquez (Spa) 33
- Brad Binder (SA) 30
- Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 29
- The inside story of Britain's biggest gold heist: Policemen who investigated the Brink’s-Mat robbery speak for the first time in 40 years
- Is bottled water better than tap water? Sliced Bread investigates the health claims and environmental impact