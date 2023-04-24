With his beaming smile and passion for the sport, Craig Breen was one of the biggest characters in the World Rally Championship

"Don't forget to enjoy it. You have to have fun. Life is very short."

Motorsport was left stunned when Craig Breen, whose words above ring true now more than ever, died in a pre-event testing accident ahead of Rally Croatia.

With nine podiums and 34 stage wins, Breen's talent behind the wheel was clear to see, but it was his personality that people will remember most with his piercing blue eyes lighting up with a beaming smile.

With the blessing of his family and co-driver James Fulton, who was uninjured in the crash, his Hyundai team took part in Rally Croatia, which was won by Toyota's Elfyn Evans on Sunday.

It is one of the most exciting WRC seasons for years but the entire season will continue under a cloud following Breen's passing at 33.

His passion for the sport was unrivalled. He was the ultimate fan turned competitor. Rallying was in every fibre of his DNA and the childhood videos of him driving toy cars around his house meant it was destiny he would reach the WRC.

When he wasn't competing in the WRC he was back in his native Ireland, driving in historic rallies or competing in the Irish Tarmac Championship.

It doesn't seem fair or right that Breen is no longer with us. Even after the weekend in Croatia it is hard to comprehend. He was a driver in his prime, that first victory seemed like only a matter of time but, more importantly, a human being so full of passion and joy.

Breen's passing leaves a hole in the sport, but that is minor compared to the hole in the lives of his loved ones.

James Fulton (left) was in Croatia with Hyundai's drivers Esapekka Lappi (centre) and Thierry Neuville (third from left)

Sadly, Breen's passing is not the first time there has been tragedy in his career. In 2012, his best friend and co-driver, Gareth Roberts, was killed in an accident in Italy.

It hit Breen hard, but he had carried on in the memory of Roberts, or Jaffa, as he was affectionately known.

When he got his first podium in Finland in 2016 he burst into tears and was overcome by emotion: "It's been such a road to get here. I'm missing my main man and I know he is looking down on me. I'm so, so happy".

He is now reunited with his best friend.

Breen was fuelled by passion. When the end of stage interviews came about you never quite knew what you were going to get but knew it would be raw, both in bad times and good, and his heart was always on his sleeve.

But it was his last interview that will live longest in the memory. After a difficult year with Ford, he returned to Hyundai for 2023 and finished second on his first outing in Sweden in Febraury.

"Don't let anybody ever put you down, because only you know your true potential," he said with tears in his eyes.

Truer words have never been spoken.

Irish flag flies in Croatia

It was fitting that Elfyn Evans won Rally Croatia, with co-driver Scott Martin by his side. Martin was Breen's co-driver for five seasons and navigated the Irishman to two Circuit of Ireland victories and his maiden podium in the WRC in 2016.

The outburst of emotion from Martin as their Toyota crossed the line said a lot. The top tier of rallying is a small place and although they are all competitors, they all share the same passion. Every single driver and co-driver was numb, knowing they had lost one of their own.

It is a sport that requires the highest level of dedication and concentration, so the fact any crew was able to perform in the circumstances was beyond impressive.

Hyundai's tribute was touching, running a one-off livery in Breen's honour with the colours of the Irish flag. The team prepared Breen's car for the rally and it sat in the service park, but when the rest of the paddock headed for the stages his unmanned car stayed in place. The silence was poignant.

The World Rally Championship also announced that Breen's #42 would be retired until the end of the season. Some have suggested that is a move that should be made permanent.

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke, a close friend of Breen, will take over the Irishman's seat in the Portuguese Rally Championship as Hyundai decided to continue to run a second car in Breen's honour.

Meeke, who won in Finland when Breen secured his first podium, said the decision to fill in for Breen "was not made lightly" but "I knew he would tell me to accept and this is how I will honour him".

Hyundai ran a one-off Irish livery in honour of Craig Breen

While Evans took a superb victory in the main class, in the Junior WRC it was two up and coming Irish stars who impressed in the most difficult of circumstances.

Breen took on a mentor role with the next generation of Irish stars with Motorsport Ireland and William Creighton and Eamonn Kelly both did him and everyone back home proud.

While an accident for Creighton accident took away a top result, his 10 winning stage times were unbeaten and Kelly's maiden Junior WRC victory meant the Irish flag was represented on top of the podium.

Josh McErlean was set to drive in WRC2 but withdrew his entry following Breen's accident. McErlean was invited by Breen to attend that fateful test and he had a close relationship with both the late driver and Fulton. It was a tough decision to withdraw but there is no doubt, when the time is right, he will be back at the sharp end and doing Breen's memory proud.

It wasn't just Irish drivers Breen mentored. There is a brilliant video on social media of him teaching Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi how to make a proper cup to tea. His passion was there both on the stages and away from them - and that is what we shall miss.

Thank you for everything, Craig. We'll forever raise a cuppa in your name.

Scott Martin and Elfyn Evans stood with the Irish flag following their win at Rally Croatia

There were tributes to Craig Breen on the stages in Croatia

Eamonn Kelly won his first Junior WRC round on a difficult weekend for Irish rallying

Craig Breen's Hyundai sat in the service park for the duration of the rally