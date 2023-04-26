Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez clipped Jorge Martinez then crashed into Miguel Oliveira

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss the Spanish Grand Prix as he recovers from a hand injury.

The Honda rider underwent surgery after breaking a broken bone in his right hand in a crash in the season opener in Portugal last month.

The Spaniard has not raced since but his team is hopeful he will be fit to race in France in May.

The 30-year-old, who last won the world title in 2019, will be replaced by Iker Lecuona at the Spanish Grand Prix.