Abbi Pulling competes in the F1 Academy, which begins in Austria this weekend

A team boss in the new all-female F1 Academy says women need to be taken more seriously in motorsport.

Stephanie Carlin's Rodin Carlin team will compete in the new Formula 1-led women's feeder series, which begins in Austria this weekend.

She says unsegregated changing rooms at racetracks and "negative interaction on social media" are some of the problems female drivers face.

Carlin has British drivers Abbi Pulling, Jessica Edgar and Canadian Megan Gilkes in her team for the 21-race season.

She spoke to BBC Sport alongside Pulling in the paddock before racing at the Red Bull Ring. The interview was briefly interrupted by a group of men laughing and joking behind the pair.

"Now is a really good example of [Pulling] not being taken seriously in what she's doing and has to overcompensate every day just to kind of get on an even footing," said Carlin.

"That's the kind of thing Abbi has had to endure - changing rooms that haven't been segregated - and she's had to get changed in racetracks along with loads of boys."

Carlin, whose team have helped shape the careers of several famous drivers - including McLaren's Lando Norris - added: "Motorsport is really intense. You're analysed every single lap.

"I've known Abbi since she was 16. Young people who are still developing personalities and have to endure all of that, as well as being a sportsperson.

"I think female athletes probably get three times more negative interaction on social media than their male counterparts, and they have to withstand, absorb it and push against the odds to achieve the same as their male counterparts - so they have already achieved a huge amount before getting on track."

The F1 Academy was formed this year for women aged 25 and under, to help develop the skills of the best drivers in the lower levels of motorsport.

It is managed by members of both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 series, where many of the academy drivers will hope to progress on a journey towards the top of the sport.

The last female to compete in an F1 race was Lella Lombardi in 1976. Susie Wolff - the new managing director of the F1 Academy - was the last woman to take part in an F1 practice session, for Williams in 2014.

Pulling, 20, says the F1 Academy is "not only helping develop drivers, but it is giving us really good value for money".

She adds: "Rodin Carlin go all the way up to F2 so the calibre is top level, but also it's about inspiring the next generation.

"I always say if it's not me or the 15 girls in the championship that make that leap to F1, hopefully it's a 10-year-old watching us who will be inspired to make the difference."

Pulling also said that without series such as the F1 Academy and W Series she would not be able to compete because of a lack of funding, for a sport which requires hundreds of thousands of pounds in investment every year at this level.

"Two or three years ago I couldn't finish a season in an F4 championship down to the fact there was nothing left in the pot. If it wasn't for what F1 Academy are doing I wouldn't be racing - it's a simple as that," she said.

Pulling is also part of the driver development programme for the Alpine F1 team, who are working with her and others to establish what the physical requirements are to compete in F1, to ensure women are not underserved physically.

"I don't think it's too dissimilar to what the guys are doing," said Pulling. "Alpine have trained champions in the past. Their Race-her programme is trying to prove females can race in F1; I'm helping that and the data they're collecting to show we can do it.

"Maybe [women] have to try that little bit harder in training to be that little bit stronger but otherwise it's doable and the support they have given is invaluable."

Carlin added: "Abbi will have a career as a professional driver, for sure, but it's about creating those role models and they've got a great one in Abbi.

"It's not the flick of a switch [to get a woman in F1]. It's a lot of work and it might be that the girls who really benefit from the F1 Academy are still karting, but it'll be these women and girls they're looking up to, so, we're on the right track."