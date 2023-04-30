Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin (left) was joined on the podium by Leon Haslam (right)

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin finished third in the opening British Superbike race at Oulton Park after a red flag on the penultimate lap.

Ducati rider Irwin, 33, finished behind FHO Racing's Josh Brookes and Rokit BMW's Leon Haslam as a rain downpour caused the race to be cut short.

"I want to be winning races, and I know I sound frustrated, but it is good to be frustrated with third," Irwin said.

"That's the mentality you need to win this championship."

Irwin, who is second in the standings behind Brookes, added: "It was a fun race and it is always nice to be on the podium. I lost my rhythm mid-race but then it came back to me. We'll go and do our homework."

Andrew Irwin, Glenn's younger brother, was sixth in the opener for Honda ahead of Monday's two races.

In the British Supersport Championship, Eunan McGlinchey was fourth ahead of Donegal's Rhys Irwin.

Michael Dunlop, who failed to finish the Superbike race, was 11th in the 600cc class as he stepped up his preparations ahead of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Lee Johnston, who won both races at Silverstone at the opening round, failed to finish the Supersport race at Oulton.