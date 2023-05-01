Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin (left) was joined on the podium by Leon Haslam (right)

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin won the final race of the second round of this year's British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park to move four points clear at the top of the standings.

The PBM Ducati rider was third in the opening race of the weekend on Sunday, then finished runner-up in race two on Monday, before taking his victory.

Irwin also won race three at last month's first round at Silverstone.

The 33-year-old Carrickfergus rider is chasing his first BSB title.

He finished runner-up in last season's series when riding for Honda Racing, before switching to the Italian manufacturer for 2023.

After Josh Brookes won Sunday's opener, Bridewell took victory in race two on Monday, with his team-mate Glenn Irwin and Leon Haslam completing the podium and Andrew Irwin fourth.

Glenn Irwin edged out Haslam by 0.062 seconds in race three. Kyle Ryde, Bridewell, Brookes and Hickman rounded out the top six.

Irwin, who has now won nine individual BSB races, sits on 91 points, with Brookes and Bridewell both on 87, ahead of round three at Donington Park on 20-21 May.

Alastair Seeley was denied a potential victory in the Superstock 1000cc class when he was involved in a collision with Alex Olsen on lap 12 of 14 while leading, both riders and their machines ending up in the gravel trap.

Donegal's Richard Kerr also enjoyed a spell at the front of that race but ultimately had to settle for second behind Dan Linfoot.

Lee Johnston was sixth in the Supersport feature race, a result which sees him retain top spot in the series standings, one point ahead of Tom Booth-Amos and two ahead of Ben Currie.

A thrilling dice at the front ended with Luke Stapleford taking the win, ahead of Richard Cooper, Currie, sprint race winner Booth-Amos and Donegal's Rhys Irwin.

Eunan McGlinchey took eighth place and Michael Dunlop was 13th as he continues his build-up to the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Cameron Dawson was third in the Junior Superstock class and is third in the championship.