James Fulton got his first World Rally Championship podium alongside the late Craig Breen in Sweden in February

James Fulton, co-driver to the late Craig Breen, will return to the World Rally Championship with Kris Meeke at Rally Portugal in May.

Irish driver Breen died aged 33 in a testing accident ahead of Rally Croatia on 13 April.

Meeke and Fulton will drive a Hyundai in the WRC2 class, which is also part of the Portuguese Rally Championship.

"It will be good to get back in a rally car and carry on Craig's legacy," said Fulton. external-link

As well as their WRC commitments, Fulton and Breen were set to compete in the Portuguese Rally Championship in 2023 and won the opening round of the season in Fafe.

Following Breen's accident, Meeke was asked by Team Hyundai Portugal to step in for his friend for the remainder of the season.

Meeke, a five time winner in the WRC, won on his debut with co-driver Ole Floene but Fulton will return for the remainder of the championship, beginning on the WRC round from 11-14 May.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of weeks for myself and everyone that was close to Craig," Fulton added.

"The decision to get back in the car was not taken lightly and will not be easy, but thanks to the support of my family, Craig's family, Hyundai Motorsport, Team Hyundai Portugal, the rally community and Kris.

"I'd also like to thank everyone for their support over the last few weeks, it means a lot."