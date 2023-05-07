Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ash Sutton (left) and Colin Turkington (right) won at Brands Hatch

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington won the opening race in the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

Turkington, a four-time championship, won from third of the grid in race one to claim his first victory of the season.

The BMW driver was third and fifth as Motorbase Ford's Ash Sutton won the final two races at the Kent circuit.

Andrew Watson failed to finish the first race, was 23rd in the final two races.

Turkington's win was his 64th in the championship, which moves him second in the all-time list behind Jason Plato.

He is fourth in the standings after two of the 10 rounds, 18 points off leader Dan Cammish, while Andrew Watson is 15th.

In the British GT Championship, Dan Harper won the prestigious Silverstone 500 race to lift the RAC Trophy after a charging drive from 18th to first in the three-hour race.

With team-mate Darren Leung, factory BMW driver Harper pulled off a superb overtake with 10 minutes remaining to claim a famous victory at Silverstone.

In the TCR UK championship, reigning champion Chris Smiley was forced out of race one with a mechanical issue and recovered to finish ninth in the second and final race at Croft.