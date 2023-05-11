Davey Todd came out on top in a five-way battle for the lead of the race

After four second-place finishes at last year's North West 200, Davey Todd finally stood on top of the podium again after Thursday's Supersport thriller.

He came out on top in a last-lap battle with Richard Cooper, Alastair Seeley, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison as the quintet raced millimetres apart across the six-lap race. That's not bad company to keep.

The lead changed several times before the Padgetts Honda rider made a decisive move on Cooper on the final lap to win and add to his 2019 Supersport victory.

"I got my head down, knew I was strong over the coast road and didn't want to make the same mistakes I made last year," Todd told BBC Sport NI.

"Twelves months ago I made mistakes that cost me the win when we had the speed to do it.

"When we are in the mix for the win I don't want to let that happen again.

"I've thought 12 months about the mistakes I made. My friends and girlfriend had to sit and watch the North West 200 replay with me over and over, and I'm sitting there getting angry at myself.

"I wasn't going to make the same mistakes again."

The 27-year-old added it was "a mad battle" and he didn't want to settle for second after being the bridesmaid four times in 2022.

"Podiums are important and it's nice to be up on the box for the team and sponsors, but I wanted to win.

"Richard Cooper is a really good mate of mine and going into Magherabuoy on that last lap, both letting off the brakes and both didn't want to give in.

"It was tight, but I was on the inside and I didn't want to give it up."

"I know we were two in front and two behind with millimetres between us the four of us going down the back straight at 180mph.

"That's insane, it really is nuts. It was just awesome racing, we were all desperate for that win and it's mega to win a race like that.

"They are so much better than one where you clear off. That one really meant a lot."

Davey Todd delivers a NW200 Supersport victory

'We can mix it with Seeley'

After winning a thrilling Supersport race, Todd had to settle for second in Thursday's Superstock race after Alastair Seeley extended his wins record at the North West to 28.

TAS Racing's Seeley made a first-lap move into the fast Station corner and never looked back despite the best efforts of Todd.

Todd lost 10 seconds when he ran straight on at a chicane mid-race, and he passed Michael Dunlop to take second moments before the red flag came out and cut the race short.

"The BMW is really quick. He [Seeley] came up the inside of me into Station on lap one and it honestly really scared me," Todd added.

"I ended up rolling off because I thought Alastair was going into the field at Station. I rolled off and lost a bit of time on him and then could never make that back up. I just couldn't get into his slipstream or get close enough.

"I was having to take big lunges on the brakes to keep with him and I finally made a mistake at Mather's. I had to stop and put the foot down, I knew I had a gap behind to Michael. He came by and I took my time passing Michael, and good job I passed him when I did because the red flag came out at the end of that lap.

"I'm really pleased to get second and know we can be in the mix with Alastair a bit more if we can stay in the slipstream from the start.

"I learnt more from that race and we are looking forward to Saturday."