Bezzecchi started the race from the third row of the grid

Marco Bezzecchi recorded his second win of the season at the French MotoGP to cut fellow Italian Francesco Bagnaia's championship lead to one point.

The VR46 Racing rider finished four seconds ahead of Saturday's sprint winner Jorge Martin.

Martin's Pramac Ducati team-mate Johann Zarco completed the podium on his home track

Reigning champion Bagnaia crashed out 22 laps from the end after an incident with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.

Tempers flared and Vinales confronted and shoved Bagnaia before they were separated and both riders will now be under investigation for their part in the crash.

Bezzecchi moved up from Moto2 at the start of 2022 and won his maiden race at this level in Argentina last month.

"It's fantastic, I started very well," he said. "I just tried to keep my rhythm, and I felt very good on the bike."

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez and Luca Marini of VR46 Ducati were involved in another crash on the same lap as the one involving Bagnaia and Vinales, with Marquez emerging unscathed despite landing in the middle of the track.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez looked on course for a second-placed finish on his return from injury sustained in a first lap crash in the season-opener in Portugal, but crashed out after a mistake with two laps to go.

French GP results

1 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita/Ducati) 41mins 37.970secs,

2 Jorge Martin (Spa/Ducati) +4.256secs,

3 Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati) +4.795

4 Augusto Fernandez (Spa/KTM) +6.281

5 Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +6.726

6 Brad Binder (SA/KTM) +13.638

7 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +15.023

8 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ita/Ducati) +15.826

9 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda) +16.370

10 Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha) +17.828

Overall standings

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) 94pts

2 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) 93

3 Brad Binder (SA) 81

4 Jorge Martin (Spa) 80

5 Johann Zarco (Fra) 66