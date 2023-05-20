Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin was racing for the first tie since winning both Superbike races at the North West 200

Glenn Irwin finished fifth in the opening British Superbikes race at Donington Park but surrendered his championship lead to PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

Bridewell finished second behind winner OMG Yamaha rider Kyle Ryde to jump above Irwin by one point.

Irwin, 33, was racing for the first time since winning both Superbike races at the North West 200 road race in his native Northern Ireland.

Two more races take place on Sunday.

While Ryder eased to victory from pole position, Bridewell came out on top in a keenly-contested dual with Leon Haslam for second.

Lee Jackson passed Irwin for fourth on the penultimate lap, and the Northern Irish rider held off the charging Josh Brookes to take fifth.

Honda rider Andrew Irwin, Glenn's younger brother, crashed out on the second lap while battling with Christian Iddon.