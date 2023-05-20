Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Motorsport Ireland's Josh McErlean has impressed on his first appearance at Rally Poland against a strong field

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean is in a battle for the podium after the second day at Rally Poland, which is part of the European Championship.

McErlean is fourth after Saturday's running and is 8.7 seconds off Polish driver Mikolaj Marczyk in third.

There are eight stages of the rally left to run on Sunday.

"If you'd have said this morning that we would be fighting for podium positions today, I would have bitten your arm off," McErlean, 23, said.

"A good day and solid afternoon, although we could have pushed a little bit more on the second pass but conditions were tricky."

Starting Saturday in 21st after a short stage on Friday night, Motorsport Ireland's McErlean and co-driver John Rowan were fourth on Saturday's first running to vault up the standings.

Consistent top five times saw the Hyundai pair move up to third, however some fast times from local driver Marczyk move into the final podium spot come the end of Saturday.

Latvia's Martins Sesks leads the rally ahead of New Zealand's Hayden Paddon.

Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong leads Rally3 at the event while Aoife Rafferty is 10th in Junior ERC as she makes her debut in the class.