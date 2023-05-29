Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Qualifying week at the 2023 Isle of Man TT runs until Friday

Qualifying week at the 2023 Isle of Man TT races has begun on the 37.7-mile Mountain Course.

All roads around the course were closed to the public by 10:00 BST, ahead of the bikes setting off from the grandstand on Glencrutchery Road.

About 60 solo competitors and 30 sidecar pairings are competing in the 116-year-old races.

The event returned last year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shake-up of the schedule for 2023 has seen the traditional Saturday evening practice session at the start of the event scrapped in favour of a daytime session on Monday.

The first session is set to comprise a speed controlled lap by the newcomers, followed by a free practice, before qualifying sessions for all classes.

Those changes have also seen the introduction of two extra races, taking the total number of trophies up for grabs to 10.

Racing at the 2023 Isle of Man TT is set to start on Saturday and runs until 10 June.