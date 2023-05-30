Conor Cummins has been on the podium at the Isle of Man TT 12 times

Manx road racer Conor Cummins says his "one true goal" is to score a win at the Isle of Man TT races.

Cummins secured two podium finishes at last year's event, finishing second in the Superstock race and third in the Senior.

That took the 37-year-old's tally of podiums to 12 since his debut in 2006.

The Manxman said the team "took loads of positives" from last year's event, and he aimed to "achieve the ultimate" by taking the top spot in 2023.

He said: "I feel in a real good place with it all. We had some really good rides last year, did the fastest ever Honda lap, the pace is there and I feel great."

The racer from Ramsey said there was "no feeling like it" to stand on the podium at the event.

"I've done every other step apart from the top one, and that's the one I'm going for.

"To be able to go round the course is one thing. To be scoring top 15, top 10s is another, and then you just start working your way forward.

"So to be on the box is quite a thing, but I'm aiming for P1, that's what I want."

Cummins finished second in the Superstock TT race in 2022

The 37-year-old is taking part in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes at the 2023 event - on the 37.7-mile Mountain Course.

The Padgetts Honda rider said it was the will to win that kept him competing in the event, despite suffering serious injuries in a crash on the mountain section of the course in 2010.

"I've had success, I've had massive injuries, and both have given me a real balanced view of why I do the TT, and it's because I love it," he said.

"I just love racing my bike and I've got one true goal that I want to achieve, that's the draw for me to try to win."

Cummins said being on home soil and the surge of support from local fans "gives you a little bit extra drive when you actually get on the bike".

"We're in a good place and I'm just excited to be back at my home."