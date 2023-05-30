John McGuinness has been competing at the Isle of Man TT since 1996

Increasing his tally of wins at the Isle of Man TT races would be the "icing on the cake", 23-times winner John McGuinness has said.

The 51-year-old from Morecambe is returning to the 2023 event with the Honda Racing team.

McGuinness said he was "looking at podiums" at this year's event on the island's 37.7-mile Mountain Course.

He also added that he is feeling a "a lot better" after the pressures of road racing's return in 2022.

McGuinness said: "I loved last year, don't get me wrong, it was great to come back after Covid, and starting number one, and to lead away at the Senior TT was stunning.

"But this year we've gone to number three, so we're slightly under the radar, we're not going to be sweeping the track at the front of the grids."

'No better feeling'

McGuinness said securing a top-three finish was an ambition as testing of the Honda machinery had been "a lot better" and his "fitness is up" ahead of the event.

"I'm looking at podiums, I really want to stand on the steps again," he said.

"There's no better feeling in the world than coming up that access road and getting waved in to the area where you go up to the podium."

McGuinness last stood on the podium at the June event in 2019 after securing second place in the TT Zero race, followed in September that year by a victory in the now defunct Classic TT races.

However McGuinness, who put in a 129.398mph lap during the opening qualifying session on Monday, said it was "going to be tough" because there were "some real sharp cookies out there at the minute".

"We know who they are, they're riding really, really fast and they've all done the same thing, they've all put the effort in as well, like we all have at the top.

"But, I went faster there on the first night than I have done in the whole of TT 2022, so it's a better start this year to the whole of last year's TT."

Qualifying for the 2023 event began on Monday afternoon

Reflecting on his tally of TT wins, McGuinness said: "It would be the icing on the cake to get more wins.

"It's funny, I never made predictions, I never sort of blew my own trumpet, I always just came and rode the bike.

"To be honest, I never thought I'd ever win 23 so, 47 podiums, it's been an amazing journey so if I get another one it'll be amazing.

"If I don't, it won't be for lack of trying."

Qualifying at the 2013 Isle of Man TT continues until Friday, with racing scheduled to follow until 10 June.