Alan Founds and Jake Lowther secured a podium finished when they last competed in 2019

A sidecar passenger has been excluded from the 2023 Isle of Man TT races after failing a drugs test, event organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, ACU Events Ltd said Jake Lowther had "tested positive for a banned substance" in a random test.

The racer from Scunthorpe had been paired with driver Alan Founds in the number seven machine for the event.

Lowther made his debut on the 37.7-mile Mountain Course in 2014 and last competed in the 2019 TT.

The statement from organisers said Lowther had "tested positive for a banned substance in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event's drug and alcohol screening protocols".

"The matter has now been passed on to the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), governing body for motorcycle sport in the UK, to carry out their formal judicial process," it said.

"The Isle of Man TT Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.

"As per their anti-doping policy, the ACU may impose a suspension on competition for individuals found to be contravening these rules."

Qualifying for the 2023 Isle of Man TT races is set to continue until Friday, with the first of two sidecar races scheduled to take place on Saturday.