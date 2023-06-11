Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Francesco Bagnaia won his first MotoGP world title in 2022

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won his home grand prix in Mugello to extend his lead in the MotoGP riders' standings.

Completing a second sprint and race double of the season, Ducati's Bagnaia finished ahead of Pramac Racing riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Italy's Luca Marini, who rides for half-brother Valentino Rossi's team VR46 Racing, finished fourth.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez crashed, as did his brother Alex, who had been on track to finish third.

Defending world champion Bagnaia's third win of the year puts him on 131 points in the standings, 21 points ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, who finished eighth on Sunday.