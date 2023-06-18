Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia's bikes touched as they battled for victory but they managed to stay upright

Jorge Martin edged a thrilling duel with MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia to win Sunday's German Grand Prix.

The Spaniard held off Ducati's Italian rider over the last 10 laps to cut his championship lead to 16 points.

Their bikes touched two laps from the chequered flag before the Pramac Racing rider crossed the line just 0.064 of a second ahead of Bagnaia.

It was Martin's first grand prix win since August 2021, with French team-mate Johann Zarco finishing third.

That made it a weekend double for Martin having won the Saturday sprint at the Sachsenring circuit.

The 25-year-old overtook pole-sitter Bagnaia on the third lap before relinquishing the lead to the champion, 26, with 10 laps to go.

But Martin hit back to regain the lead and both riders stayed upright after touching before Martin closed out his second grand prix win - his previous was in the Styrian Grand Prix in 2021.