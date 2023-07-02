Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alvaro Bautista has won 16 of the 18 World Superbike races this season

Spain's Alvaro Bautista took a step towards a second World Superbike title after winning the second feature race at Donington Park.

Ducati rider Bautista overtook long-time leader Toprak Razgatlioglu with nine laps to go and powered clear to win.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was fifth on his Kawasaki as Ducati's Danilo Petrucci completed the podium.

Bautista's lead stands at 93 points with six rounds remaining.

The race was restarted following a multi-rider crash on the first lap which saw Tom Sykes, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Loris Baz involved in an accident coming out of Coppice corner.

British rider Sykes suffered a high side coming out of Coppice and Rinaldi and Baz were caught up in the crash as all three riders slid onto the grass. After a lengthy delay all three riders were reported as conscious but they sat out the restart.

Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu all traded positions on the opening lap of the restart as the Spaniard led over the line, but the Turkish pushed the championship leader wide on the second lap to take the lead, and Rea followed him through.

Razgatlioglu, the 2021 champion, held off Rea and Bautista over the course of the next seven laps, with Andrea Locatelli shadowing the podium sitters in fourth.

Bautista broke the formation flying with 13 lap to go with a late move on six-time champion Rea into the Goddards chicane and set after leader Razgatlioglu.

Rea immediately dropped away from the leading pair and fell into the clutches of Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who had earlier cleared Locatelli for fourth.

Bautista, who has won all but two of the 18 races this season, made a move into the first corner with 10 laps to go but Razgatlioglu hit back three corners later.

The Spaniard repeated his move the following lap and made it stick, and he sprinted clear to win his 16th race of the season ahead of Razgatlioglu.

The charging Petrucci secured his first World Superbike podium for Ducati while BMW's Scot Redding also got past Rea, who had to settle for fifth.

In the earlier Superpole race, which determines the grid for the second feature race, Razgatlioglu ended Bautista's 11-race winning streak after a move for the lead on the penultimate lap.

Rea, looking for his first victory of 2023, could not hold off the Turkish rider or runaway championship leader Bautista and had to settle for third place.