Alvaro Bautista has dominated the World Superbikes season

Spain's Alvaro Bautista equalled the record for the most wins in a World Superbike season with victory in the first race in Imola on Saturday.

The Spaniard's victory was his 17th of 2023 and sees him edge closer to a second championship title.

It equalled the record of Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea from 2018 and 2019, and Doug Polen in 1991.

Toprak Razgatlioglu celebrated the 100th podium of his career by finishing second, with Rea in third.

They were followed by four Italians, with Andrea Locatelli fourth, Michael Ruben Rinaldi in fifth, Danilo Petrucci came sixth and Axel Bassani was seventh.