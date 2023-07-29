Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Dennis' victory also gave his US team Avalanche Andretti their first title

Jake Dennis won the Formula E world championship with a race to spare after he finished runner-up in the first race of the London E-Prix weekend.

The 28-year-old has become the first Briton to secure the title after his 10th podium of the season.

Dennis initially finished third in the race at the ExCeL but moved up to second when Antonio Felix da Costa was given a penalty.

"To become world champion is mind-blowing," Dennis said.

"I really didn't think it could happen coming into this year."

Four drivers all had a shout of the title before the double header, but second place for Avalanche Andretti driver Dennis gave him an unassailable 213 points.

New Zealanders Nick Cassidy (171) and race winner Mitch Evans (179), driving for Envision Racing and Jaguar respectively, will battle it out for the runner-up spot behind Dennis on Sunday.