Victory was Espargaro's second in MotoGP after winning in Argentina last year

Spain's Aleix Espargaro won the British Grand Prix after overtaking defending MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap at Silverstone.

Aprilia rider Espargaro claimed his first win of the season as Ducati's Bagnaia, who led since the second lap, finished second.

Italian Bagnaia increased his championship lead to 41 points after Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

South Africa's Brad Binder of KTM completed the podium.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez crashed out after colliding with Ducati rider Enea Bastianini with five laps remaining.

The Spanish Honda rider has missed five of this season's nine races and not completed a race since the Malaysian GP in October.

The Austrian GP in Spielberg takes place on 20 August.