Nathan Harrison is to return to the Isle of Man's Mountain Course after missing the TT through injury

Rider Nathan Harrison will return to the Isle of Man's Mountain Course later this month for the Manx Grand Prix after recovering from injury.

The Manxman was forced to withdraw from this year's TT races in June after breaking his collarbone in a crash at the North West 200.

The 25-year-old will ride a Honda RC45 in the Classic Superbike race for Ashcourt Racing.

He is set to ride the machinery in place of the injured Lee Johnston.

Johnston, from Fermanagh in Northern Ireland but now based in Huddersfield, is still recovering from multiple injuries he suffered in a separate crash at the North West 200 in May.

Harrison finished second on the podium in his maiden outing in the race last year, setting a fastest lap of the race at 126.326mph on his Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZX7R.

The 2019 Manx Grand Prix Junior and Senior race winner said he was "gutted for Lee" but was "getting them ready for you next year".

He said: "I've had a very tough year to date, but Lee and the team have gave me a great focus again and put a smile on my face.

"Had a very successful last couple of days riding this beauty at Cadwell Park with the team and can't wait to see what we can do in a couple of weeks."

Commenting on social media Johnston said: "Wish it was me but honestly couldn't be happier for Nathan to get to ride these beautiful Ashcourt Racing RC45s."

Qualifying for this year's Manx Grand Prix begins on 20 September on the 37.37-mile Mountain Course, with racing in the centenary of the event due to take place from 25-28 September.