Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Francesco Bagnaia followed up Saturday's victory in the sprint race by winning Sunday's Austrian GP by more than five seconds

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Austrian MotoGP to clinch a fifth win in 10 races.

Ducati rider Bagnaia, 26, followed up his victory in Saturday's sprint race to win from pole, extending his world championship lead to 62 points.

South Africa's Brad Binder of KTM was a distant second while Bagnaia's fellow Italian Marco Bezzecchi was third.

Spain's Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship, lost further ground in the title race, finishing seventh.

"I was expecting a stronger pace, but conditions were very tough for everybody," said Bagnaia after his victory at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, which marks the halfway point of the season.

"We managed [the conditions] well, we were perfect with everything. We demonstrated our potential from yesterday so I'm very happy."

It was a third sprint-race double for MotoGP leader Bagnaia, who is just two wins short of the seven he managed last season in winning his maiden title.