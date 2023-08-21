Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Monday evening's qualifying session was called off due to the weather

Low cloud has led to the cancellation of Monday evening's qualifying session for the Manx Grand Prix.

Roads around the 37.75-mile (60km) course on the Isle of Man had been due to close at 18:00 BST.

Organisers said the decision had been taken "due to low cloud base" on the A18 mountain section of the course.

Sunday afternoon's qualifying session was curtailed to allow the emergency services to attend a non-racing medical emergency.

That followed the temporary suspension of the session after an incident at Ballagarey.

Organisers earlier confirmed that Colchester rider Gary Vines died from injuries sustained in that crash.