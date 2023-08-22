Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Qualifying for the 2023 event is due to run until Friday

An extra qualifying session has been added to the schedule for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix following weather disruption, organisers have said.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson has confirmed Wednesday afternoon's contingency session will be used.

It means roads will be closed between 12:30 and 16:30 BST, before shutting again at 18:00 for the evening session.

Tuesday's evening practice session is due to take place as scheduled tonight, with roads closing at 18:00 BST.

The amended schedule for Wednesday follows the cancellation of Monday evening's session due to the low cloud on the A18 mountain section of the 37.75-mile (60km) Isle of Man course.

There was also disruption to the opening session on Sunday afternoon, which was curtailed to allow the emergency services to attend a non-racing medical emergency.

That followed the temporary suspension of the session after an accident at Ballagarey that led to the death of Colchester rider Gary Vines.

Qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix is due to continue until Friday, with the main competition set to run from 25 to 28 August.