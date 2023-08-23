Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Newcomer Darryl Anderson was due to compete in the Senior and Classic Senior classes

Manx GP newcomer Darryl Anderson has been excluded from the 2023 races after failing a drugs test.

In a statement, organisers ACU Events Ltd said Anderson had "tested positive for the use of recreational substances" in a random test.

The matter had now been passed on to the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Ireland, it added.

Anderson, from Garvagh in Northern Ireland, had been due to compete in the Senior and Classic Senior classes.

The organisers said the test had been "carried out as part of the event's drug and alcohol screening protocols".

The statement continued: "The Manx Grand Prix Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.

"On behalf of the ACUE, the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) have passed the matter on to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Ireland, to carry out their formal judicial process.

"The Manx Grand Prix Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period."

Qualifying for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix is due to continue until Friday afternoon when the first race of the meeting will also take place.