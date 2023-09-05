Co-driver Liam Regan and driver William Creighton have won two of the four Junior WRC rounds this season

Fifteen stages and 300km - that's all that stands between William Creighton and his own slice of World Rally Championship history.

The Northern Irishman leads the Junior WRC standings going into the final round at the Acropolis Rally and knows a solid result in Greece will secure him not only a coveted title, but a prize that will fire him up the sport's ladder.

Creighton has been the driver of the season, winning in Sweden and Italy to triumph in two of the four rounds to date.

His campaign hasn't been without hiccups, such as an accident while leading Croatia and another incident in Estonia.

However, with additional points for stage wins as well as the overall result, the 25-year-old heads to Greece with a commanding 29-point lead in the standings and a solid result will seal the deal this coming weekend.

However, with double points on offer and a weather warning for rain on what is traditionally one of the toughest events on the WRC calendar, nothing is guaranteed.

"Going to the event as championship leaders shows just how strong our season has been and also shows just how much work everyone has been putting in all year, so that's a big positive," said Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Creighton.

"Of course, being out front was obviously the best we could have hoped for at this stage but as we know, Greece is a very unpredictable rally and the competition around us is very impressive indeed.

"The Acropolis is super rough and very hard on the car and then when you add in the heat, it will be really tough on both the car and crew. We will need to factor that into our approach and manage our weekend, ensuring we only push at the times where it's needed."

'It hasn't always been easy'

There's no hiding from the fact it has been a difficult year for Irish motorsport and the World Rally Championship.

The sport was shaken to its core when Craig Breen died in a testing crash in April, which left a void both in the sport and across Ireland.

It would be a real boost to Irish rallying if Creighton can secure the Junior title which, fittingly, was won by Breen back in 2011.

There have been a number of near misses for Northern Irish drivers, with Jon Armstrong finishing second in 2021 and 2022, while Alastair Fisher was runner-up in 2014 and Kris Meeke had to settle for silver way back in 2005.

If Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan can make history they will get a career-enhancing prize, which includes four fully-funded WRC2 drives in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 for 2024, a pre-event test before each rally and 200 Pirelli tyres.

"We will be working really hard on our strategy before the rally and adapt our pace and outlook depending on the conditions and how our competitors are doing, what's going on around us and obviously trying to stay out of trouble which is going to be hugely important," Creighton added.

"We have had to work hard this year and it hasn't always been easy, but we are ready for the challenge ahead.

"We will try to enjoy the event, although that will be difficult at times but it's not often in your career that you get to go to a rally in the fight for the Junior WRC title."