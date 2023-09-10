Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toprak Razgatlioglu is trying to chase down Alvaro Bautista for the championship

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea finished third in the World Superbike Championship Superpole race as Toprak Razgatlioglu won at Magny-Cours.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was second despite a crash with Ducati-team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Yamaha's Razgatlioglu, who also won Saturday's feature race, now trails Bautista by 52 points.

Rea will replace Razgatlioglu at Yamaha next season while the Turkish rider will move to BMW.

Bautista avoided a penalty for colliding with Rinaldi when battling for the lead with his team-mate, and although the championship leader continued while the Italian crashed out, he could not catch Razgatlouglu for the win.

World Superbike standings

1 Alvaro Bautista (Spa, Ducati) 442 points

2 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur, Yamaha) 390

3 Jonathan Rea (GBR, Kawasaki) 274

4 Andrea Locatelli (Ita, Yamaha) 243

5 Axel Bassani (Ita, Ducati) 209

6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita, Ducati) 167