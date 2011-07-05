New Zealand 91-21 Wales

Wales' netball side have suffered their second defeat at the World Netball Championships in Singapore.

Having lost narrowly to Trinidad & Tobago in their opening game on Monday, Melissa Hyndman fell to a heavy defeat against the Silver Ferns.

In 12 previous meetings Wales have never beaten New Zealand, who are currently ranked world number one.

The Welsh side will face Fiji in their final game of Pool B on Wednesday, 6 July.

The Fijians lost 80-25 against New Zealand in their opening game and were beaten 58-40 by Trinidad & Tobago.

Wales squad

Jamilla Abbott, Sophie Baxter, Joanne Davies, Suzanne Drane (co-capt), Sara Hale (co-capt), Rebecca James, Nichola James, Chelsea Lewis, Sophie Morgan, Cara Moseley, Emma Thomas, Stephanie Williams.