England bids to host 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool

The bid is spearheaded by England Netball chairman Cheryl Danson (left)

England has submitted a bid to host the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The proposal includes staging the games at the city's 8,000-seater Echo Arena.

"Liverpool is an iconic city immersed in sport," said England Netball chairman Cheryl Danson. "It would be the perfect host to showcase the 2019 World Cup to the world."

England will also stage the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but the Football Association has ruled out a bid to host the Women's World Cup the same year.