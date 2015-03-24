Last updated on .From the section Netball

Reigning champions Manchester Thunder have already secured a play-off place

Manchester Thunder kept their unbeaten Superleague record but were pushed all the way by a spirited Team Bath.

The hosts were two points ahead after the first quarter on Monday but leaders Thunder pulled ahead at half-time and eventually took the game 40-37.

Tracey Neville's side have already secured a play-off place and will play their home semi at Manchester Arena. external-link

There were also round 10 wins for Surrey Storm, Celtic Dragons and Hertfordshire Mavericks.

Storm beat Yorkshire Jets 69-56 to secure their eighth victory in 10 games, and inflicted a first defeat in six on their opponents.

Celtic Dragons moved off the bottom of the table after winning 55-48 against struggling Team Northumbria, who now occupy eighth place.

Meanwhile, Mavericks beat Loughborough Lightning 58-45.