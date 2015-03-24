Superleague 2015: Manchester Thunder edge past Team Bath
Last updated on .From the section Netball
Manchester Thunder kept their unbeaten Superleague record but were pushed all the way by a spirited Team Bath.
The hosts were two points ahead after the first quarter on Monday but leaders Thunder pulled ahead at half-time and eventually took the game 40-37.
Tracey Neville's side have already secured a play-off place and will play their home semi at Manchester Arena.
There were also round 10 wins for Surrey Storm, Celtic Dragons and Hertfordshire Mavericks.
Storm beat Yorkshire Jets 69-56 to secure their eighth victory in 10 games, and inflicted a first defeat in six on their opponents.
Celtic Dragons moved off the bottom of the table after winning 55-48 against struggling Team Northumbria, who now occupy eighth place.
Meanwhile, Mavericks beat Loughborough Lightning 58-45.
|Superleague standings
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Manchester Thunder
|153
|30
|2
|Surrey Storm
|142
|24
|3
|Yorkshire Jets
|48
|21
|4
|Hertfordshire Mavericks
|69
|18
|5
|Team Bath
|-15
|12
|6
|Loughborough Lightning
|-46
|6
|7
|Celtic Dragons
|-142
|6
|8
|Team Northumbria
|-173
|3
|Top four progress to play-offs