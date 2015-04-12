Last updated on .From the section Netball

Yorkshire Jets could only manage a seventh place finish last season

Yorkshire Jets beat Hertfordshire Mavericks 54-50 to book a play-off semi-final meeting with Surrey Storm.

Their' 10th win of the season secured third place in the standings for the Jets, six points ahead of Saturday's opponents.

The Mavericks had to settle for fourth and will now face reigning champions and current unbeaten leaders Manchester Thunder in the other semi-final.

The play-offs start next weekend, with the grand final on 25 April.

The Mavericks will travel to Manchester's MEN Arena to face Tracey Neville's Thunder on Saturday, while Surrey host Yorkshire in Guildford.

Surrey Storm ended the regular season on Monday with a record 86-20 win over bottom club Team Northumbria.

It was the most goals scored in one game this term, as well as the fewest conceded goals and the biggest winning margin.

Team Bath missed out on the play-offs for the first time in their history but ended the campaign with a 50-34 victory over Celtic Dragons.