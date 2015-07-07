Helen Housby: England 'strong' for 2015 Netball World Cup

Housby was part of the England's Commonwealth Games campaign which ended in defeat by bronze-winners Jamaica

Manchester Thunder shooter Helen Housby says England have the "best chance in a long time" to win next month's 2015 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

England came third at the 1999 and 2011 tournaments and fourth at the 2003 and 2007 competition.

They also finished fourth at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but lost by just a point to both World Cup holders Australia and runners-up New Zealand.

"We're competing so strong," Housby, 20, told BBC Newcastle.

"We're going out there to right that wrong. It's the best chance England have had in a long time

"I think the Aussies and the Kiwis can be afraid of us because the performance we put in at the Commonwealth Games was so heartbreaking - to come within a goal at the end of it."

England netball forthcoming fixtures Wednesday, 8 July - England v Wales, exhibition match, Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre - 19:00 BST Saturday, 11 July - England v England Select, Huddersfield University - 14:00 BST Monday, 13 July - England v Netball Superleague Select, Surrey Sports Park, Guildford - 19:00 BST Friday, 7 August - England v Scotland, Netball World Cup Pool B, Allphones Arena, Sydney - 05:50 BST Saturday, 8 August - England v Jamaica, Netball World Cup Pool B, Allphones Arena, Sydney - 08:20 BST Sunday, 9 August - England v Samoa, Netball World Cup Pool B, Allphones Arena, Sydney - 07:20 BST

Australia, New Zealand and Jamaica have been thorns in England's side, taking gold, silver and bronze at the Games in Glasgow last year.

Despite that, England are confident they can reach their first final since 1975.

"We know with the squad on paper we can definitely do that," Housby said.

"It's about getting the mentality that the Australians and New Zealand have had for so many years to push it and get over the line."

Coach Tracey Neville has prepared her side for the tournament with a series of "on-the-road" friendlies, including Monday's win against Scotland at Newcastle's Sports Central venue.

"I think it's something that Tracy is passionate about as she's worked in the north," Housby added.

"It's really good to get the kids involved, and there's a lot of them, waiting here for autographs.

"It's got netball out there and hopefully they'll support their Super League franchise - Team Northumbria - next season."