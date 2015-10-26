Team Jets: Jersey side get first Premier League Two victory

Jersey had lost their three matches since promotion to Premier League Two

Jersey's Team Jets have won their first match in Premier League Two at the fourth attempt after beating Teeside-based Grangetown 53-38.

The victory lifts Jets to fourth-from-bottom of the table after being promoted via last season's play-offs.

"It feels absolutely amazing," Jersey head coach Linda Andrews said.

"The girls played out of their socks, it was a really great game and I'm so pleased we got some points on the board," she added to BBC Radio Jersey.

Andrews says she was pleased that the work the squad had done in training paid off on the court at Fort Regent.

"We've done so much work on our attack and defence and we had moments of absolute brilliance," she added.

"I'm so proud of them because in the last two weeks we've upped the intensity of the technical training so much and they've proved that they need to be in this league and this is the league that we want to be in.

"This is where we should be and if we can keep a good, healthy, fit squad together, we should be able to cope."