Team Jets: Lynsey Pitman says home crowd boosts island side

Lynsey Pitman has been part of the Team Jets side which has worked their way up to the second tier of English netball

Team Jets goal attack Lynsey Pitman says the Jersey side's home advantage will be key as they aim to make their way up the Premier League Two table.

Jets host Clan, who are level on points with Jets, at Fort Regent on Saturday.

The team moved to the island's main leisure centre at the start of this season having been based at Les Ormes.

"We only normally get a couple of people watching our away games, so it's definitely a shock to the away teams when they come here," she said.

"It's always good to play at home, we play better and the crowd's there to boost us along, even if we are behind by a few goals," she told BBC Radio Jersey.

Jets are fourth from bottom of Premier League Two, but are just six points off third-placed Worcester Reds, who occupy the final promotion play-off place.

"We're really positive and we're hoping to come away in the top tier of the table," added Pitman.

"Everyone's really enjoyed it at this level, it's the next step up and I think we have proved ourselves in this league."