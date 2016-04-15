Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder v Hertfordshire Mavericks rescheduled

Hertfordshire Mavericks have won 10 of their 11 Superleague games

Manchester Thunder's postponed game against Netball Superleague leaders Hertfordshire Mavericks has been rescheduled for 25 April.

Thunder have been fined by the league for failing to provide a safe playing surface for the match.

Umpires halted the round 11 game, with the hosts leading 14-9 after the first quarter, because of water on the court.

Mavericks are level on points with Thunder at the top of the table, but have a superior goal difference.