Superleague Netball: Celtic Dragons 51-56 Team Northumbria

Celtic Dragons suffered a 51-56 defeat to Team Northumbria on their return to the Superleague after the Commonwealth Games.

The Dragons dominated the first half and went into the break with a seven goal lead.

Team Northumbria capitalised on unforced errors to pull back the score and eventually win the match.

The result means the Dragons stay eighth in the league, with their next match away to Team Bath away on 4 May.

Celtic Dragons interim head coach Julie Hoornveg said it was a frustrating second half performance from her side.

"What was more disappointing for me was they were more tenacious than us.

"I hate my teams being out run, out manoeuvred and even though we turned over ball our attack line really struggled to get to the ball today."