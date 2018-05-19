Netball Superleague: Hertfordshire Mavericks 68-36 Celtic Dragons

Hertfordshire Mavericks kept up the pressure on Netball Superleague top two Wasps and Loughborough Lightning with a heavy defeat of Celtic Dragons.

The home side took a commanding 16-8 lead in the first quarter and continued to pile on the pressure.

Player of the match Karyn Bailey and Kalifa McCollin scored heavily against the struggling Dragons.

The Welsh side remain second bottom in the table as they search for an elusive third win of the season after 11 games.