Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons 38-78 Manchester Thunder

Celtic Dragons prepare for their match with Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder stayed in the hunt for the Netball Superleague title by thumping Celtic Dragons in Cardiff.

Dragons began badly, letting Thunder build a 6-0 lead before getting on the scoreboard.

The visitors stretched their advantage to 19-10 by the end of the first quarter, led 42-19 at half-time and had a 30-point lead by the third quarter.

Dragons now head to UWS Sirens on Monday, 28 May in a bottom of the table clash.

Manchester Thunder are at home to league leaders Wasps on 2 May.

Both teams honoured a one-minute silence for former Celtic Dragons and Wales Under-21 player Catherine Roberts, who died of a brain tumour this week at the age of 27.