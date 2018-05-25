Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons 38-78 Manchester Thunder
-
- From the section Netball
Manchester Thunder stayed in the hunt for the Netball Superleague title by thumping Celtic Dragons in Cardiff.
Dragons began badly, letting Thunder build a 6-0 lead before getting on the scoreboard.
The visitors stretched their advantage to 19-10 by the end of the first quarter, led 42-19 at half-time and had a 30-point lead by the third quarter.
Dragons now head to UWS Sirens on Monday, 28 May in a bottom of the table clash.
Manchester Thunder are at home to league leaders Wasps on 2 May.
Both teams honoured a one-minute silence for former Celtic Dragons and Wales Under-21 player Catherine Roberts, who died of a brain tumour this week at the age of 27.